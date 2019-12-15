Makers market connects community with its local artists

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - One of Madison's art shops, called Communication, hosted a makers market Sunday in an effort to connect the community with its local artists.

Co-owner Jennifer Bastian said the market allows the artists to be more available to customers and that it helps customers get to know their local artists.

"Communication is all about creating community," Bastian said. "(Having artists here) means that the people who come to buy their stuff can recognize them when they see them on the street."

Bastian said the shop creates an environment that lets people be a part of the creative thought process by encouraging conversation.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.