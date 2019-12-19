Trump impeached by US House on charge of abuse of power

Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. House has impeached President Donald Trump on a charge he abused the power of his office to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump becomes the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. The House is also expected to approve the second charge, obstruction of Congress, as voting continues Wednesday evening.

Democrats control the House, and the voting was mostly along party lines. The charges against Trump will next go to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial in January.

Trump, who says he's done nothing wrong, would almost certainly be acquitted there.

