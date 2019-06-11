Major road construction project to start on Madison's east side
MADISON, Wis. - A major road construction project will start next week in Madison.
Starting the morning of June 17, Buckeye Road will be closed for construction work between Monona Drive and Stoughton Road.
The project includes things including new asphalt pavement, on-street bike lanes in both directions and parking lanes. Roughly 50 percent of the pavement on this road is cracked and deteriorated, according to the city of Madison.
Signed detours will be provided for drivers approaching the area.
Work is expected to be completed in November.
If you want to learn more about this project, click on this link.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Editorial: A parks champion with a park
- Madison financial committee votes 5-1 on Gebhardt Development's plan for Judge Doyle Square
- Madison school board passes contract with police, allows district to cut 1 SRO from any high school
- Major road construction project to start on Madison's east side
- Man pleads guilty to raping, impregnating 14-year-old in basement
- 'Every opportunity, vote': women reflect on 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment in Wisconsin