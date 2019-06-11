Major road construction project to start on Madison's east side

Channel3000_Web_Staff Construction project on Stoughton Road starts Monday

Channel3000_Web_Staff Construction project on Stoughton Road starts Monday

MADISON, Wis. - A major road construction project will start next week in Madison.

Starting the morning of June 17, Buckeye Road will be closed for construction work between Monona Drive and Stoughton Road.

The project includes things including new asphalt pavement, on-street bike lanes in both directions and parking lanes. Roughly 50 percent of the pavement on this road is cracked and deteriorated, according to the city of Madison.

Signed detours will be provided for drivers approaching the area.

Work is expected to be completed in November.

If you want to learn more about this project, click on this link.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.