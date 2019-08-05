Major road closures begin overnight at Verona and PD

MADISON, Wis. - It seems like there are road closures and lane changes as part of the Verona Road project every week, but officials with the Department of Transportation are urging extra caution when it comes to the changes this week.

Crews will set large concrete girders for the two new Verona Road bridges over County PD in Fitchburg. County PD will be closed at Verona Road nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday. No through movements or left turns will be permitted at the Verona Road and County PD intersection during these closures.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead, use alternate routes, anticipate delays and allow extra time if traveling in this area. Access remains open to area businesses and neighborhoods.

This fall, Verona Road is expected to be open to three lanes in each direction with travel under Williamsburg Way and over County PD. Expansion of County PD, between Fitchrona Road and Commerce Park Drive, is planned for 2020. The entire Verona Road project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2020.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.