Major food packaging company recalls pre-sliced fruit sold at Target, Whole Foods, & Trader Joe's
93 cases reported in 9 states, including Wisconsin
You'll want to check your refrigerators this weekend: A major food packaging company is recalling its pre-cut fruit due to the possibility of salmonella contamination.
Caito Foods LLC is voluntarily recalling pre-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and fruit medley products containing one of those melons.
So far, a total of 93 cases have been reported in the outbreak from nine states, including Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota.
The recalled products are packed in clear, plastic clamshell containers and sold under various brands depending on where you bought them.
Retailers include Whole Foods/Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Trader Joe's.
You can find a link to the full list of recalled products on the FDA's website here.
