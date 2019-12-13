Major fire prevented by quick moving Madison firefighters

Via MFD

MADISON, Wis. - A fire on Madison's near west side was contained to a front porch Thursday night.

According to the Madison Fire Department, around 7:30 p.m. firefighters responded to a house on the 5100 block of Loruth Terrace for a report of fire on a front porch.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames before they could move to the rest of the house.

The people living in the house were not displaced by the fire.

An investigation is underway.

