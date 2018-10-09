News

Main Street in Sun Prairie set to reopen next month

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 10:24 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 10:24 PM CDT

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Sun Prairie officials confirmed that the city's Main Street will reopen next, a month ahead of schedule. 

The reopening follows the July explosion that left one person dead and injured several others. 

City officials told News 3 they wanted to get Bristol and Main streets open as quickly as possible, because they are vital to the downtown area. 

The construction was originally set to be completed in December. 

