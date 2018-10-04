Main Street bridge reopens in Darlington after flooding

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

DARLINGTON, Wis. - Darlington Police say they've re-opened the the bridge on Main Street after closing it for about 24 hours due to flooding on the Pecatonica River.

Chief Jason King says barricades blocking the bridge that connects the north side of Darlington to the south side of town were moved at 4:30 a.m. Thursday. While the bridge is open, King is warning drivers that parts of Main Street are still covered by flood waters, and says people should slow down and drive carefully.

The bridge was closed at about 3 a.m. Wednesday when water levels on the Pecatonica River reached 15 feet before cresting later in the day at 15.8 feet.

With more rain in the forecast, police are warning people in Darlington that flooding may return in the coming days.

Darlington schools had to cancel class on Wednesday because of the flooding, but could be back open on Thursday.