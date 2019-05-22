News

Large water main break closes part of North Sherman Avenue, utility crews say

Posted: May 22, 2019 06:36 AM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 12:23 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Water Utility crews are working to repair a 10-inch water main break on the city's north side.

Both northbound lanes of North Sherman Avenue between Boyd and Schlimgen avenues are closed. Traffic is being rerouted and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

 

 

 

The main break caused what the city described as a significant hole beneath part of the road. The repair is expected to take four to six hours.  

Additionally, the city says about a dozen homes in the area are without water while repairs are underway. 

Two nearby schools, Shabazz High School and Sherman Middle School, do have water this morning, the release said. 

 

