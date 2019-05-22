Large water main break closes part of North Sherman Avenue, utility crews say

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Water Utility crews are working to repair a 10-inch water main break on the city's north side.

Both northbound lanes of North Sherman Avenue between Boyd and Schlimgen avenues are closed. Traffic is being rerouted and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

After four hours, new section of water main going in under N. Sherman Ave. pic.twitter.com/Li9BFCYLu7 — Madison Water (@MadWaterUtility) May 22, 2019

Drivers should avoid northbound N. Sherman Ave. if possible. MWU crews are working to fix a main break near Shabazz High School. https://t.co/UP7l2XNA4e — Madison Water (@MadWaterUtility) May 22, 2019

The main break caused what the city described as a significant hole beneath part of the road. The repair is expected to take four to six hours.

Additionally, the city says about a dozen homes in the area are without water while repairs are underway.

Two nearby schools, Shabazz High School and Sherman Middle School, do have water this morning, the release said.

ALERT: A 10-inch main break has closed part of N. Sherman Ave. Northbound lanes are closed between Boyd and Schlimgen, and traffic is being rerouted. https://t.co/UP7l2XvYFE — Madison Water (@MadWaterUtility) May 22, 2019

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.