News

Mail-hauling truck driver dies in Eau Claire train collision

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 05:22 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 05:22 PM CDT

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The driver of a truck carrying mail for the U.S. Postal Service has died in a collision with a freight train in Eau Claire.

Police say the crash happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday at a railroad crossing on Eau Claire's north side.

A spokesman for Union Pacific tells the Leader-Telegram the truck driver was killed after colliding with the lead locomotive.

Several crossings were closed once the train stopped but have since reopened.

The Postal Service says the truck was operated by a highway contract route driver. Some mail delays are expected on area routes served by the truck.

The name of the victim was not released. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration