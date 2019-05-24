Madtown Half Marathon to impact traffic on Sunday

MADISON, Wis. - Several streets in Madison will be closed this weekend for the Run Madtown race.

The half-marathon starts on the Capitol Square at 7 a.m. Sunday.

You can find a copy of the race map by clicking on this link.

Volunteers and officers will be at intersections along the route. Traffic will be allowed to cross the route only when there are gaps in the runners, according to a release by the city.

Drivers should plan to use alternate routes to avoid the race course when possible. Madison Metro bus routes will also be impacted. You can read more about route changes by clicking on this link.

This race also features a Twighlight 10K and 5K which start at 8 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on Saturday. To read more about the events featured at this race click here.

Download our app for real-time tracking and results on an interactive map! 📲 Powered by Murphy Desmond S.C.

Download the app here: https://t.co/KJdwM2VA94

You can look up your bib number here: https://t.co/YiybeKzabc pic.twitter.com/3td0jA7C7X — Run Madtown presented by SSM Health (@RunMadtown) May 17, 2019

