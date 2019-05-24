Madison's splash parks and beaches opening soon

Photo by Rose Schmidt

MADISON, Wis. - All three splash parks in Madison will open for the season Saturday morning.

A post on the City of Madison website said each park will have extended hours this year from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The beaches will also be opening this weekend, with two having lifeguard service. Weather permitting, the B.B. Clarke and Vilas beaches will have staff Saturday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The post said city officials anticipate staffing the beaches June 1-2, as well as June 8-9. This would be ahead of the official lifeguard season, which starts June 13.

The following lists the lifeguard season schedule for the city's beaches and parks.

Beaches with multiple lifeguards (Thursday, June 13 - Monday, Sept. 2):

B.B. Clarke, 835 Spaight St.

Olbrich, 3527 Atwood Ave.

Tenney, 1330 Sherman Ave.

Vilas, 1501 Vilas Park Drive

Beaches with a single lifeguard (Friday, June 14 - Sunday, Aug. 18):

Bernie's, 901 Gilson St.

Esther, 2802 Waunona Way

Spring Harbor, 1918 Norman Way

Warner, 1101 Woodward Drive

Splash parks:

Cypress Spray Park, 902 Magnolia Lane

Elver Park, 1250 McKenna Blvd.

Reindahl Park, 1818 Portage Road

Goodman Pool also opens June 13 and will offer free admission for the first 500 children as part of a special from Goodman's Jewelers. There is expected to be a full announcement about the promotion during the week of June 13.

Public Health Madison & Dane County performs water quality testing and may list beaches as closed if water tests show increases in bacteria or blue-green algae levels. There will be no lifeguard service during this time and avoiding the water is recommended. However, the park will remain open to the public.

