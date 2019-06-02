Madison's Pokémon Regional Championships players compete for leading champion

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Pokémon fans gathered from around the world to participate in Madison's Pokémon Regional Championships. The championships are held at Monona Terrace, where players chase points by competing in video games and in the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

With enough points, players are invited to and can participate in the 2019 Pokémon World Championships, which will be hosted in Washington, D.C., Aug. 16 to 18.

Beyond TCG and video games, players compete in league and premier challenges. For those interested in the video games, they must bring their own system and a legal team, and for those who want to play TCG, they must bring their own 60-card deck.

The championships are family-friendly, and everyone is welcome to play. Players will be ranked by the championships' judges based on their age group.

Judges are present to answer questions for players, regulate games and control any arguments. Rick Mitchell is the event planner and overall judge for the championships.

His interest in Pokémon stems from his children. He was originally a "Poképarent," which means he attended championships to play Pokémon with his kids and support them in their games.

Today, Mitchell sees there's more to Pokémon than just cards and kids.

"There's a very interesting game behind it," Mitchell said. "It's like chess with cards. There's a lot of thought, a lot of planning."

Interested players can attend the Madison championships through June 2. Players must set up a Trainer Club account before participating and competing.

