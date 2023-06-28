The air quality index in Madison was around 220 all day Wednesday, a very unhealthy number that can lead to adverse health effects for everyone in the population.

While the healthy air quality index is 0 to 12, this skyrocketing number comes as a result of the wildfires in Canada that have affected much of the northern United States. Many Midwesterners have never seen the air filled with such a haze.

While the healthy air quality index is 0 to 12, this skyrocketing number comes as a result of the wildfires in Canada that have affected much of the northern United States. Many Midwesterners have never seen the air filled with such a haze.