MADISON, Wis. — The air quality index in Madison was around 220 all day Wednesday, a very unhealthy number that can lead to adverse health effects for everyone in the population.
While the healthy air quality index is 0 to 12, this skyrocketing number comes as a result of the wildfires in Canada that have affected much of the northern United States. Many Midwesterners have never seen the air filled with such a haze.
“It's like you're looking at the sun through a sheet of frosted glass,” Katherine Butzen said. ““It’s really noticeable when you’re used to clean Midwestern air.”
There is a severity to the poor air quality that Public Health Madison and Dane County have reacted to, opening clean air respite centers to shelter those who do not have access otherwise. Public health officials recommend wearing masks, staying indoors and limiting outdoor activities.
Some people have adhered to these guidelines for personal health, putting on their masks once again as a result of feeling firsthand impacts.
“It was pretty obvious just to see how bad the air was, but it wasn’t until I actually felt the impact of it from yesterday that I decided to wear the mask today,” Ryan Piaskowy said. “I had a bit of a headache yesterday from it.”
Others are less concerned and have not felt any change in their health from the hazy skies.
"I don't necessarily feel it,” said Butzen. "You see a lot of people worried about it. People worried about their pets especially, you know dogs like to take long walks…and there's just, it's just a feeling of uncertainty, it really makes people nervous."
The air quality is supposed to improve tomorrow, but it is unclear by how much. Still, many events are canceled or postponed in the coming days as a way to take caution against health effects.
