Madison Yards development announces addition of Whole Foods Market

MADISON, Wis. - A new development called Madison Yards announced Thursday in a news release that it has signed a lease with Whole Foods Market. The market will anchor the Madison Yards development and take up 50,000 square feet.

According to the development's website, Madison Yards is a "future-focused community serving the open, engaged and progressive Madison culture." The space is being developed by Smith Gilbane, a joint venture comprised of developers Gilbane Development Company and Summit Smith Development.

In addition to having Whole Foods Market, the development will have office and medical spaces, a walkable green plaza and hotel, more than 400 residential units and 110,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and entertainment spaces.

"Adding Whole Foods Market as our first retail tenant is a big win for Madison Yards and speaks to the caliber of what we've envisioned all along for the development," said senior vice president of Gilbane Development Company, Russell Broderick, in the news release. "We're excited to continue building upon our plan for what promises to be a wonderful destination for the City of Madison and its residents."

All together, the more than $300 million multiuse development has 21 acres of space at the Southwest Corner of University Avenue and N. Segoe Road. Updates on the development project can be found on Madison Yards' website.

