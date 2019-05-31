Madison woman sexually assaulted in moving car, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A 26-year-old Madison woman was sexually assaulted in a moving car Thursday night, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.

Officials said the woman was walking along West Badger Road when the driver pulled up in a bluish-gray sedan and offered her a ride home. After accepting the ride, the driver aggressively and repeatedly groped the victim on top and beneath her clothing, police reported.

The woman said she got out of the car near the intersection of University Avenue and Midvale Boulevard.

Police said the man is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 200 pounds and in his 30s or 40s. He's described as having a portly build, short black hair, light beard, round face, soft voice and pale skin. The victim told police he was wearing a grayish hoodie, pants and Timberland-style boots. She also noted that the man spoke strictly in Spanish, according to the release.

