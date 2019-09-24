Madison woman nearly conned out of $2,000 from phone scam

Copyright 2019 CNN Each year, about 24 million Americans fall victim to phone scams.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said a woman was nearly swindled out of $2,000 when a scammer called her late last month claiming to be from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

The caller told the woman there were warrants out for her arrest, including one issued after she missed federal grand jury duty. The scammer then told her she could pay a refundable bond amount over the phone or show up at the Dane County Courthouse the next day. However, if she chose the latter option, she would lose the opportunity to have the warrants expunged.

The woman stayed on the line with the scammer as she withdrew money from her bank, but became suspicious when the caller told her to go to a grocery store and purchase "Reloadit" cards. The scammer hung up, and she reported the incident to Madison police.

Police and other law enforcement will not call people with warrants, or ask for any sort of payment over the phone.

