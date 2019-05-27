Madison woman held at gunpoint, robbed at bus stop
A Madison woman was held at gunpoint and robbed at a bus stop on Sunday.
Madison police were dispatched after receiving reports of an armed robbery. The 29-year-old woman reported that two suspects roughly 17-20 years old had taken her jewelry and cash.
The bus stop was near the Woodman’s on 701 South Gammon Road.
Police said that a follow-up interview with the woman showed inconsistencies with the victim’s version of what happened and unconfirmed facts that could not be proven with video.
The investigation is ongoing.
