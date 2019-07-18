Madison woman ends up victim of puppy sale scam

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a woman said she was scammed out of money while trying to buy a puppy from a person claiming to be a dog breeder.

Police said a 29-year-old woman sent a $500 deposit and $950 in shipping costs to an online dog breeder for a 10-week old Yorkshire terrier found on the website Pet-Express.com.

However, when the "breeder" asked for more money for vaccinations, the woman got suspicious and called police.

An investigation revealed the money had been sent via MoneyGram to a Walmart in North Carolina.

Pet-Express.com has warnings posted about possible scams. Officials with the website said scammers will often use an email from a third party like gmail and not their company-issued email.

For more tips on how to spot a scammer, the website has provided a page with tips on to look for.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.