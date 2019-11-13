Madison woman arrested after having weapon at East High, spitting on resource officer, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A 19-year-old Madison woman was arrested at East High School on Tuesday afternoon after having a weapon on school grounds and spitting on a resource officer, police said.

Madison police said Juanecia Thompson, who is not an East student, refused to exit the school around 12:45 p.m. following a disturbance with a student.

According to an incident report, the school resource officer requested Thompson leave, but Thompson continued yelling, swearing and told the officer that "no one could make her leave the building."

The report said Thompson spit on the officer's neck and was taken to Dane County Jail after a backup officer arrived.

Police said Thompson had a stun gun and pepper spray in her pockets.

She was tentatively charged on suspicion of possession of weapons on school grounds, discharge of bodily fluids at a public safety worker, disorderly conduct, resisting and felony bail jumping.

