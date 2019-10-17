Madison West students planning walkout in protest of staff member fired for alleged racial slur
MADISON, Wis. - Madison West High School students have told News 3 Now they are planning a walkout Friday in protest after they said a staff member was fired for allegedly using a racial slur.
Students said the person is an African-American who was using the word to stop the spread of it as an insult.
According to the Cap Times, West Principal Karen Boran sent an email to parents Wednesday afternoon informing them of the incident, which occurred last week.
Last year, there were five similar incidents in which teachers or staff members used racial slurs in front of students.
