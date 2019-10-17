Madison West guard fired for repeating racial slur files grievance

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A black security guard at Madison West High School who was fired for repeating a racial slur after telling a teen not to use it has filed a grievance seeking his job back.

Madison School District officials have zero tolerance for employees saying racial slurs. But Marlon Anderson says he was just trying to defend himself after a disruptive student unleashed a number of obscenities last week.

West High Principal Karen Boran sent an email to families Wednesday afternoon saying that racial slurs are not acceptable in schools, regardless of context or circumstance.

The Madison teachers' union filed a grievance on behalf of Anderson with the district.

It's not known whether the student faces disciplinary action.

Madison West students are planning a walkout Friday in support of Anderson.

In a statement, the school's Board of Education president, Gloria Reyes, discussed how the board is working to make the school's climate the best it can be for students and staff members.

"We have also heard from the community about the complexity involved -- and our duty to examine it," Reyes said. "As a board, we plan to review our approach, the underlying policies, and examine them with a racial equity lens understanding that universal policies can often deepen inequities. We will ask the community for help in that process."

Reyes' statement adds that she has requested the situation be placed on the board's agenda immediately.

"This is an incredibly difficult situation, and we acknowledge the emotion, harm and complexity involved. Many people in our community and our district are grappling with that complexity, and we will continue to do so as we go forward."

