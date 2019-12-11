Madison Water Utility repairing broken water main on city's east side
MADISON, Wis. - Madison Water Utility is repairing a water main break on the city's east side.
The break happened Wednesday morning on Dwight Road.
Madison Water Utility posted a video of the repairs being done on social media.
MWU crews working to reach the broken water main under Dwight Drive. pic.twitter.com/Lb2hFbVX3R— Madison Water (@MadWaterUtility) December 11, 2019
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Four arrested after drug search warrant in Kildare Township
- Man who 'reeked of booze' robs Dane County Credit Union
- Six arrested in Green Lake County sex trafficking bust, police say
- Woman arrested after pulling school employee's hair, punching her in face, police say
- A brief warmup to end the week -Dana
- Two apartments flooded after sprinkler system damaged during overnight shooting, police say