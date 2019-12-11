PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Madison Water Utility repairing broken water main on city's east side

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 12:02 PM CST

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 12:02 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Water Utility is repairing a water main break on the city's east side.

The break happened Wednesday morning on Dwight Road.

Madison Water Utility posted a video of the repairs being done on social media.

 

 

