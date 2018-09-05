Madison Water Utility proposes future rate increases
Rates expected to increase by $7 a month
MADISON, Wis. - A new proposal from Madison Water Utility could increase rates on average of about $7 per month.
Madison Water Utility's proposed 30.4 percent revenue increase is under review by the Public Service Commission. Officials are planning to apply the rate increase sometime next year.
The department is also projecting the need to increase revenue by 4 percent each year from 2020-22.
Officials said a rate increase is necessary because of aging water mains. Madison has about 900 miles of water main buried under its streets, and Madison Water Utility estimates 300 miles of that need to be replaced at a cost of about $1.5 million a mile.
Madison Water Utility has replaced more 100 miles of deteriorating water main since 2005. Most recently, the utility spent $3.6 million replacing water mains under Monroe Street.
