Madison Water Utility crews repairing broken water main, work expected to take most of day

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Water Utility expects to spend most of Tuesday repairing a broken water main on the city's west side.

The break was reported around 9:15 p.m. Monday at Whitney Way and Gilbert Road. Madison Water Utility crews have been working to fix the break ever since. Crews expect to work on the break for most of Tuesday.

Around five customers are without water service, according to Amy Barrilleaux, the public information officer for Madison Water Utility,

"Those people will be notified directly by our crews on the scene about repair time," Barrilleaux said in an email to News 3 Now.

