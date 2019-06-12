Madison Water Utility conservation program hits 1 billion gallons saved

MADISON, Wis. - One of the state's first water conservation programs hit a major milestone this week as it has saved an estimated 1 billion gallons over the past 10 years.

According to a release, the Toilet Rebate Program started in 2009. The program offers $100 rebates to replace old, water-wasting toilets with EPA WaterSense models.

"That is a big number," said Madison Water Utility customer service supervisor Marie Van Aartsen, who oversees the program. "We're excited to save such a large amount of such a precious resource. It stays in our aquifer for future generations."

Madison Water Utility has issued $1.7 million in rebates to replace more than 17,000 old toilets. Participants have saved about $5.7 million in water and sewer costs.

Apart from saving water, Van Aartsen says it is also saving energy to change the toilets since it takes energy to get water out of the ground.

If interested in joining the program, find more information here.

