PHOTOS: Madison video co-op looks for new owners, someone to buy 25,000 DVDs Four Star Video Cooperative Four Star Video Cooperative [ + - ] Four Star Video Cooperative Four Star Video Cooperative [ + - ] Four Star Video Cooperative Four Star Video Cooperative [ + - ]

MADISON, Wis. - A Madsion video co-op announced Tuesday that they are looking for new owners and someone to buy their video collection.

Four Star Video Cooperative said in a Facebook post that the current staff intends to "collectively move forward in the the next chapters" of their lives. With that, the store is looking for options for their collection of 25,000 DVDs and Blu-rays.

"If an individual wants to buy the entire stock of the store outright, we will consider any reasonable offers," the post said. "Another scenario would involve a new group of volunteers forming and gaining non-profit status."

The store said if the ladder scenario were to play out, they would train the new group of volunteers and "shepherd in this new era of keeping our collection available to the public."

Four Star Video Cooperative has owned the collection since 2014. The original video store was created in 1985. The co-op's Facebook about page says they have the largest selection of films In Wisconsin and "a staff that survives on DVDs."

The post said the group feels passing the torch would be a great way to fulfill the promise the co-op made to their Madison customers when they bought the store five years ago through a fundraising campaign.

Earlier this month, staff announced that they were reducing their hours to only be open six days a week and have hours from noon to 8 p.m. each night.

Four Star will continue to operate as normal in the coming months while they work out the fate for their collection. There will be an email sign-up in the store for people interested in going to a meeting to coordinate a plan to take over the store.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.