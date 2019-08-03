Madison Vegan Fest celebrates veganism with food, cooking demonstrations, animal rights vendors

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The second annual Madison Vegan Fest was hosted Saturday at Madison College's Truax Campus. The fest informed participants about how veganism can protect animals, the environment and one's health.

Guest speakers and chefs attended the event and spoke at cooking demonstrations. Included in the cooking demonstrations were cooking lessons, like how to make lavender chia seed pudding or a vegan fondue.

Everyone was invited to come, whether they were vegan or simply curious to learn more about the lifestyle.

"[Veganism is] really just about trying new things, taking it slow, starting out with an event like this where you can ask whatever questions you need," said Mollie Stolbov, the lead organizer at Madison Vegan Fest.

Anyone who had questions or concerns about veganism and its impact was able to ask at the Ask a Vegan table.

Vendors promoting the environment, animal rights and vegan lifestyles were available for participants to enjoy, in addition to the cooking demonstrations. Some of the vendors included Wisconsin Wildcare and Primates Inc.

All of the food served at Madison Vegan Fest was, of course, vegan, even the macaroni and "cheese" and "chicken" drumsticks.

