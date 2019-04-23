Madison to study watersheds to prevent future flooding

MADISON, Wis. - The view from Bill Martin’s front yard is what made him want to move here.

From his front porch, he can see out across the street onto Stricker's Pond, but last year the edge of the pond came much closer, encroaching halfway up his front yard.

“I mean the funny thing is we saw people canoeing in our front yard,” Martin said.

Martin has a good outlook on it, but that doesn't mean he wasn't affected. Water too full for the ground flooded his basement.

“That was probably the hardest part is losing things that you had down in the basement, because it's a basement and that's where you store things,” he said.

He's watched as things have gotten better, like when the path across the street resurfaced and opened again.

Tiedeman Pond is still too full, even after floodwaters receded in Middleton. Residents near here point to THIS as evidence that our water infrastructure needs upgrades.🚰 #News3Now pic.twitter.com/GUdbVzUo0p — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) April 22, 2019

But he's also seen things stay the same, like downstream at Tiedeman's Pond, where the boardwalk is still underwater. That's what concerns him.

“If we have another, maybe not catastrophic rain event, but that if we had a big rain event, that will get backed up,” Martin said. “That backs up into this pond, and then that's kind of that never-ending circle.”

That's why he said the city of Madison’s latest effort is a good thing.

The engineering division for the city is hosting a series of meetings with people who live in affected watersheds to answer questions about the flooding and show them the study the division is working on, which will analyze drainage patterns and give the engineers an understanding of what can be fixed to prevent future flooding.

“We really want to solve it, and we want to solve it right,” said Hannah Mohelnitzky, the spokesperson for the engineering division. “We want to do it right, and we want to provide solutions that last for a long, long, long, long time, so that we don't ever have to deal with this again.”

Martin made sure to go to the first meeting on Monday, which focused on his and surrounding neighborhoods.

“I think it's a good idea,” he said. “I mean it's nice to see the city wants to know what ideas, our concerns, et cetera, because sometimes no one ever listens to the people that get impacted by it.”

The city has three more meetings planned to discuss the study and speak with residents:

Spring Harbor Watershed Public Information Meeting

April 25, 6-8 p.m.

Madison Memorial High Auditorium, 201 S Gammon Rd.

Wingra West Watershed Public Information Meeting

May 1, 6-8 p.m.

Cherokee Middle School Cafeteria, 4301 Cherokee Dr.

Madison Pheasant Branch Watershed Public Information Meeting

May 4, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Edgewood College -- Deming Way Campus, 1255 Deming Way, Room 150-153



