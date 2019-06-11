Madison to become first city in country to convert bike share system to electronic bikes

Madison BCycle

MADISON, Wis. - Madison will soon become the first city in the country to fully convert its bike share system to electronic bikes.

Madison BCycle plans to retire its red bikes and convert its fleet to 300 new pedal-assist electric bikes, according to a release by BCycle.

“E-bikes are going to be a game changer in Madison,” said Lisa Snyder, executive director of Madison BCycle in the release. “E-bikes take you farther, faster. They charge your commute. They take away hills. They make Madison even more enjoyable to explore by bike.”

The BCycle electric is a pedal-assist bike that amplifies pedaling power. It features a Bosch system that provides support up to 17 miles per hour, according to the release. The power assist only works when riders are pedaling and can be turned off at any time during a ride. BCycle e-bikes check in and out of the existing docks, just like the classic red ones.

To celebrate the launch of the electric bikes, the company is hosting a public launch event June 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Madison BCycle’s red bikes have been in service for nearly a decade. It features 44 stations and 350 bikes throughout the Madison area.

