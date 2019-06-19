Madison teens arrested on suspicion of trying to steal from car
MADISON, Wis. - Four Madison teens were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of attempting to commit theft from a vehicle.
Officials say a homeowner on E. Lakeside Street saw a teenager behind the wheel of his parked car Tuesday just after 6 p.m.
There were three other teens, ranging from the ages of 15 to 16 years old, leaning into the driver's side window.
Police say the victim ran outside, asking, "Can I help you guys?" and, "Did you take anything?"
The three girls said nothing, but the 16-year-old boy pulled out what appeared to be a box cutter and threatened to stab the victim if he did not back off, according to the police report.
The victim tried to reason with the boy, asking the teenagers to give back anything they may have taken.
Neighbors who witnessed the confrontation called the police.
The four teens were later found walking on area railroad tracks and taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.
