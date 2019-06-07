Madison teenagers arrested after drug deal turned into alleged armed robbery, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Two Madison teenagers are facing armed robbery charges for allegedly stealing money and jewelry during a botched drug deal.
Police said on May 26, a 14-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy allegedly robbed a 29-year-old woman during a drug deal on the 6700 block of Schroeder Road. The woman was trying to buy marijuana from the teens when one of them pulled out a gun demanded money and jewelry.
On Wednesday, police arrested the 14-year-old after the teens were identified through surveillance video from a nearby store.
The other teen was arrested on Thursday after police chased him through the Regent Street neighborhood.
