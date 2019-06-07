Madison teenagers arrested after drug deal turned into alleged armed robbery, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Two Madison teenagers are facing armed robbery charges for allegedly stealing money and jewelry during a botched drug deal.

Police said on May 26, a 14-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy allegedly robbed a 29-year-old woman during a drug deal on the 6700 block of Schroeder Road. The woman was trying to buy marijuana from the teens when one of them pulled out a gun demanded money and jewelry.

On Wednesday, police arrested the 14-year-old after the teens were identified through surveillance video from a nearby store.

The other teen was arrested on Thursday after police chased him through the Regent Street neighborhood.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.