16-year-old boy, girl arrested for involvement in attempted first-degree intentional homicide

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com File photo

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police say four teenagers have been arrested, and two of them are being connected to an alleged armed robbery that happened Saturday.

Police believe the 16-year-old boy and the 16-year-old girl beat and robbed a 17-year-old boy. According to the incident report, he was forced into a car. When he was able to break free, shots were fired at him.

The 16-year-old boy, who police think fired the shots, was arrested Thursday. Violent Crime Unit detectives and members of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force found him in a stolen Lexus. He tried to run away, but was chased down by officers.

Inside the Lexus, investigators located a handgun, ammunition, more than a dozen handgun magazines and marijuana.

He is facing several tentative charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, armed robbery, substantial battery, resisting, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

The driver of the stolen car, Kevin L. Canady, 17, of Madison, was also arrested.

This is related to a shots-fired incident, subsequent car chase and crash Saturday.

The original incident report said a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old girl were arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle into a police squad car after reports of shots fired on the 6900 block of Park Ridge Drive.

Police think this crash happened as the girls were taking off from the scene of the armed robbery.

The 16-year-old girl now faces additional tentative charges, including party to a crime -- attempted first degree homicide and party to a crime -- armed robbery, on top of charges for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, felony eluding, recklessly endangering safety and resisting.

