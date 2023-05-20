Vel Phillips Memorial High School

MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison teenager charged in a string of bomb threats at Vel Phillips Memorial High School now faces multiple federal fraud charges, court records show.

Joseph Garrison, 18, was charged last year with nine felonies, including five counts of creating bomb scares as a party to a crime, three counts of making terroristic threats as a party to a crime, and one count of attempted bomb scare as a party to a crime.