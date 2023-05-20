MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison teenager charged in a string of bomb threats at Vel Phillips Memorial High School now faces multiple federal fraud charges, court records show.
Joseph Garrison, 18, was charged last year with nine felonies, including five counts of creating bomb scares as a party to a crime, three counts of making terroristic threats as a party to a crime, and one count of attempted bomb scare as a party to a crime.
Prosecutors alleged that Garrison used the cryptocurrency Bitcoin to pay other people to make threats towards Vel Phillips Memorial High School between February 28 and March 4, 2022.
According to a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York, Garrison is now also charged with conspiracy to commit computer intrusions, two counts of computer fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Federal prosecutors allege Garrison used stolen login credentials obtained through the darkweb to illegally access about 60,000 user accounts on a sports betting website. Prosecutors referred to this as a credential stuffing attack.
Garrison then allegedly sold access to the accounts, resulting in a total of about $600,000 being taken from the affected accounts.
An investigation began after the sports betting site reported that users' login credentials were found available for purchase on illicit websites in November 2022.
Undercover law enforcement bought some of the credentials and then received instructions on how to use them to steal money. Prosecutors allege that the instructions were uploaded by an IP address linked to Garrison.
Law enforcement searched Garrison's home on Feb. 23, 2023, seizing his computer and cellphone. Investigators allegedly found programs commonly used in credential stuffing attacks installed on the computer, including programs configurated to access the sports betting website.
A search of Garrison's phone allegedly revealed that he sent messages to co-conspirators, discussing how to illegally access accounts on the sports betting website. At one point, he allegedly texted a co-conspirator "fraud is fun."
Madison police spoke with Garrison on June 14, 2022 while investigating the bomb threats against Vel Philips Memorial High School. During the interview, Garrison allegedly admitted to running a website called the Goat Shop that sold hacked accounts.
Garrison allegedly admitted to hacking and selling accounts himself. He allegedly told investigators he made about $15,000 a day at the peak of his operation, making a total of about $800,000. A picture on Garrison's phone allegedly showed the Goat Shop had sold over 225,000 products totaling over $2.1 million in revenue.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.