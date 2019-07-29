Madison teen arrested after calling 911, asking police for ride
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison teen was arrested after calling 911 early Sunday morning and asking police for a ride home.
According to the incident report, police were dispatched to S. Segoe Road at 12:05 a.m. after the 17-year-old male kept calling 911 to ask for a ride.
Authorities said police arrived to the address and made contact with the teen to see if they could help him, but he was uncooperative and refused to provide any personal information. An officer told the teen the Madison Police Department was not a taxi service and that 911 should only be called for emergencies.
The incident report said the officer warned that the teen's behavior could lead to him being arrested. As soon as the officer drove away, the teen called 911 once again. Police said he was taken to the Dane County Jail after being arrested on a tentative charge for unlawful use of an emergency telephone number.
