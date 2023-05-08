Madison teachers union asks teachers to only work contracted hours this week Site Staff May 8, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madison Teachers Inc. is asking teachers to only work their contracted hours this week as the union tangles with administrators over a proposed wage increase. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Teachers Inc. is asking teachers to only work their contracted hours this week as the union tangles with administrators over a proposed wage increase.The move during Teacher Appreciation Week comes as the union demands an 8% increase instead of the currently proposed 3.5% base increase.Union president Michael Jones estimates the average teacher works between 25 and 30 hours more than they're contracted for each week. He hopes this initiative raises awareness of that."We don't have enough time during the school day to do that work, especially since we have so few workers, everyone's covering for everyone else just to make it through the day," Jones said.The long hours, he added, are contributing to teacher burnout and staffing shortages, which Madison and countless other school districts have experienced.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Madison Teachers Inc. Madison Metropolitan School District Teachers Union Teacher Shortage Burnout Most Popular Latest News National Nurses Week: Twin nurses reflect on ties to profession Lawmakers, local leaders call for more child care funding Cut the cheese: Hook's Cheese Company slices blocks of 20-year aged cheddar ahead of public sale Madison teachers union asks teachers to only work contracted hours this week Motorcyclist killed in Columbia County crash More News