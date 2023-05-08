Madison Teachers Inc. is asking teachers to only work their contracted hours this week as the union tangles with administrators over a proposed wage increase.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Teachers Inc. is asking teachers to only work their contracted hours this week as the union tangles with administrators over a proposed wage increase.

The move during Teacher Appreciation Week comes as the union demands an 8% increase instead of the currently proposed 3.5% base increase.