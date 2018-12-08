Madison teacher accused of sexual assault resigns from MMSD

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison teacher who was accused of sexual assault has resigned from the Madison Metropolitan School District, district officials confirm.

Terry Fay was accused of sexually assaulting a former student and arrested in October 2017. However, the Dane County District Attorney’s Office announced in June that it would not pursue charges unless additional evidence surfaced.

"A team of experienced detectives, forensic analysts, prosecutors, and victim advocates have worked diligently to determine whether those charges can be prosecuted successfully and, at this time, the Dane County District Attorney’s Office has concluded the charges against Terry Fay cannot be proven to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt," Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said in a release.

At the time of his arrest, Fay was a teacher at Leopold Elementary School. Authorities arrested Fay after a boy claimed Fay sexually assaulted him at school during the 2011-12 school year.

Fay was put on administrative leave following the arrest.

On Friday, MMSD Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham sent a letter to district families, saying that Fay had resigned and their investigation into the teacher is now considered complete.

"I want to acknowledge that this has been a long case and (an) incredibly difficult issue for the Leopold community to work through," Cheatham said. "My hope is that as we complete this process, we can heal and move forward together."

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.