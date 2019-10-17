Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Madison task force pulls recommendation for downsizing council, can't agree on future council size Madison task force pulls recommendation

MADISON, Wis. - The Task Force on the Structure of City Government pulled back its recommendation to council it decided on last week, but it couldn’t come to a consensus on a new recommendation at its meeting Wednesday.

Last week the task force decided to recommend to council downsizing the number of alders from 20 to 10 and adding a $70,000-a-year salary for those alders. Some members not at that meeting brought up more questions Wednesday, even suggesting the task force recommend adding more alders.

“There are some things that suggest that the current size of the council is actually insufficient,” said Eric Upchurch, a member of the task force. “I understand that might be a not so popular take on things given our relationship to other cities.”

Other alders said they still supported the previous recommendation, not necessarily because it would downsize the council, but because it would make the position full-time, which they believe would bring positive change to the city.

“Another way to say 'professionalized council' is that you would have an opportunity for folks of color who are lower income to be full-time elected officials,” said task force member Justice Castañeda. “They would be able to engage in democratic processes and institutions in a way that would benefit their constituents and their neighborhoods in a way that has never ever happened in the history of Madison, Wisconsin.”

The recommendation for the number of alders remained a sticking point, and the task force was unable to come up with a recommendation for more, fewer or exactly the same number. Members aren’t sure if they will be able to come to a consensus before they make their final recommendation by Dec. 1.



