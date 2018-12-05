Madison task force calls for equity in local music, arts scene

MADISON, Wis. - A local group is calling attention to the Madison hip-hop scene, or rather the lack thereof, saying some venues are avoiding booking artists in this genre as part of a greater issue of inequality in the area.

The group, the Task Force for Equity in Music and Entertainment, presented a 34-page report to Madison’s City Council on Tuesday. In it the group details 31 recommendations for the city to fix the inequities, namely a position within the mayor’s office to specifically address equity in arts and entertainment.

I sat down with Hip-Hop artist Rob Dz today to discuss the inequity of the music scene in Madison. He said his genre isn't given the same treatment as others, apparent in venue discrimination and the issues that disproportionately affect people of color in the city. #news3 pic.twitter.com/xsv37OK31E — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) December 5, 2018

Rob “Dz” Franklin is a leader in the group, but he’s also a hip-hop artist based in Madison. He said the problems that hip-hop music faces in the city are representative of issues that face people of color.

“I don't say this to be mean, but a lot of times Madison gives lip service,” Franklin said. “They want to say everything's OK and everything's cool and everything is grand, and it's like, for a lot of people it's not.”

He said this report shines light on those issues, like a lack of late-night public transportation or education on how to use public services, like renting public spaces as venues.

Karen Reece, another leader of the task force, said it may seem odd to focus on arts and entertainment issues when there are many others that face communities of color, but she said this one greatly affects communication and quality of life.

“This is an issue that really increases people's abilities to express themselves,” Reece said. “Hip-hop started on the streets by people who didn't have a way to express themselves and tell their stories any other way. To really allow hip-hop that space of expression, of community expression, is really important to getting that voice out there.”

Both Reece and Franklin address these issues in their careers, but they hope by involving the city the conversation can come to the main stage.

“We need to start having this dialogue and these conversations and that's what this report is,” Franklin said. “(It) is to start to have these conversations so we can start finding solutions together.”



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.