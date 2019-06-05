Madison Taco Bell Cantina to begin serving alcohol Friday

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Taco Bell Cantina is going to start serving alcohol this Friday after more than a year of trying to get its alcohol license.

According to a release, Taco Bell Cantina will be hosting a ceremonial first pour of the first beverage served Friday at 1 p.m.

All guests who purchase beer, wine or a Twisted Freeze through 11 p.m. that day will get a free crunchy or soft taco.

Despite opening in December 2017, the liquor license was not approved until April 2019.

Taco Bell Cantina will be serving alcohol on Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be happy hour on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with $1 off drinks.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.