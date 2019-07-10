Madison streets to close for La Fete de Marquette this weekend

MADISON, Wis. - A portion of South Ingersoll Street will be closed this weekend for La Fete de Marquette.

Officials say South Ingersoll Street will be closed to traffic between East Main Street and East Wilson Street for the event at McPike Park.

This street will remain closed from 9 a.m. Thursday until 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 15.

South Bearly Street will also be closed between East Main Street and Williamson Street this weekend.

That closure will run from 9 a.m. Friday until 12:01 a.m. Monday.

