Madison steakhouse Capitol Chophouse to close in May

MADISON, Wis. - A steakhouse in Madison is closing after more than a decade of service.

The Capitol Chophouse is a part of the Hilton in downtown Madison and will close in May.

According to the Hilton’s website, the executive chef of the restaurant is known for using locally sourced products and seasonal produce from the facility’s own garden.

The Hilton is undergoing renovations and the space housing the Capitol Chophouse will be used as a banquet center.

A new restaurant, The Liberty Room, will eventually open up at the hotel.

