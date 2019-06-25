Madison SRO contract passes finance committee, now on to full council

MADISON, Wis. - A contract between the Madison Metropolitan School District and the city that puts police officers in schools has cleared another hurdle, but some groups still want the board to reconsider.

With only one vote in opposition, the finance committee agreed to pass the contract between the city and Madison schools on to the next round.

About an hour ago, the Finance Cmte approved the new contract, which moves it to full council. Some alders voiced their opinion on whether officers should be placed in schools. @MayorOfMadison said this contract gives the district the flexibility to make that choice themselves. — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) June 24, 2019

Some attendees still spoke in opposition.

“The kids that we should be most concerned with are the kids that are already being alienated by our system, whatever the reasons for that is,” said one woman. “If we put SROs (school resource officers) in schools I really think we are just debilitating our chances to do anything about it.”

The committee agreed this was the school district's decision, and since the board passed the contract two weeks ago, the majority felt the choice was already made.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she supports the contract since it gives the district the choice to remove an SRO if they see fit.

But even weeks after the school board’s vote people are urging the board to decide otherwise and keep cops out of schools. Dozens of people went to the school board meeting Monday to protest the board’s decision.

Three former alders want the board to do a new vote completely, arguing the board president, Gloria Reyes, shouldn't have participated since she works for the city, which is a vendor in the contract.

According to the board's ethical code of conduct, no board member whose nondistrict employment is compensated by a district vendor shall participate in the purchasing process.

They have submitted a formal ethics complaint, but both Reyes and the district have not responded.

The ethics concern came up during the finance committee hearing, but the board ultimately decided the responsibility with addressing it lies with the school board and the district.

“(Reyes) is in a totally different department that has nothing to do with it,” said city attorney Michael May. “So it's not an ethics issue on our end. It's an issue for the school board.”



