Madison solar program Green Power expanding

Pixabay

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison program that trains workers who want to learn more about the solar industry is expanding.

Green Power teaches applicants to install solar products to help decrease the city's carbon footprint, even when the workers have little or no electrical experience.

According to a news release Friday, the program, which was once just a summer pilot program, is receiving new funding that will let workers train for more than six months at a time.

"As the city looks forward and continuously moves forward with more solar and LED light projects, the Engineering Department is really looking to make a huge impact when it comes to our environment," said Madison Engineering Department spokesperson Hannah Mohelnitzky.

Officials said the program sets workers up for a job in the electrician field with an apprenticeship or employment with the city or in the solar industry upon finishing.

