Madison Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps expands membership to women after 81 years of being men only

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps' board of directors has adopted a nondiscrimination policy that allows women to join the traditionally all-male group.

According to a press release, the group was originally founded as a Boy Scout troop in 1938.

The 154-member youth performing arts organization spends the summer playing across the country.

“This is a historic day for the Madison Scouts,” stated Executive Director Chris Komnick in the release. “No doubt it will challenge our long history, but the value it brings to our mission and the members we serve is immeasurable.”

The inclusive policy will go into effect in 2020.

The organization made the announcement on Facebook with a video captioned "A new tradition."

