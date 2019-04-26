Madison schools superintendent explains how district responds to sexual assaults, other incidents

MADISON, Wis. - The superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District is explaining how adminstrators respond to conflicts following at least three reported sexual assaults and other incidents this year.

Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham said after incident, staff members hold a full debriefing meeting -- the "after-action review" -- after every incident to ask questions and work through the situation.

"How could it have happened? What are all the factors that might have made that possible? What can we learn from it so we can apply it to our ways of working in the future?" Cheatham said.

Police have reported two alleged sexual assaults at La Follette High School this year, one in January and another in February. Arrests were made this week in both cases.

Two 15-year-old boys also face tentative sexual assault charges following an alleged sexual assault at Madison East High School this month.

Cheatham could not get into specifics about any incident but said each one is taken seriously.

"The issue of sexual assault in particular -- I mean, this is one of the most serious, most terrible things that could possibly happen in a school. In Madison schools, like many schools, that is an expellable behavior. (There is) absolutely zero tolerance for that kind of behavior in schools," Cheatham said.

She said the district has been working with the Rape Crisis Center to make sure there are trained staff members, known as Title IX liaisons, to whom students can report incidents.

About a year ago, the Rape Crisis Center recommended strengthening the district's health curriculum to make sure students learn about consent and creating a culture of consent, Cheatham said.

"Because of what's happened this year, we're going to be continuing our work with the Rape Crisis Center to figure out what else we can do together," she added.

Cheatham said, as part of a social-emotional learning curriculum, even elementary school children in the district learn age-appropriate discussions, such as inappropriate touching and what to do if a student feels uncomfortable.

"It is incredibly important that we continually strengthen the preventative work that we do, as well as learn how to best respond in the terrible instance that something like that may occur," Cheatham said.

Madison police said they were called to Jefferson Middle School Wednesday after a 12-year-old child was being loud, hit a classmate and threatened another with a fire extinguisher. Police said two officers became injured in a fight with the child, and she was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

Cheatham said school staff members are trained to de-escalate situations and use restorative approaches. While she said she believes the district has a good relationship with the police department, school staff only call officers to schools as a "last resort."

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.