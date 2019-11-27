Madison schools report stranger tossing candy to kids on playground
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Metropolitan School District is addressing parents after a report of a stranger tossing candy at kids on a playground.
In an e-mail to parents of students at Orchard Ridge and Toki Middle Schools, the school's principals say a stranger approached the Orchard Ridge playground just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. A nearby staff member reported seeing the stranger throw candy toward students in an attempt to entice them.
The stranger ran off after the staff member approached.
The district immediately called Madison Police, who are investigating the incident and provided extra patrol officers near the school during dismissal time.
The district says it's an opportunity for parents to remind their kids of safety precautions when it comes to dealing with strangers.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Madison schools report stranger tossing candy to kids on playground
- Town of Beloit police warn of heavy fog near Alliant Energy Power Plant
- ‘It's a big win': Animal advocates praise new federal animal cruelty law
- Just in time: Travelers make Thanksgiving destinations ahead of Turkey Day storm
- High winds, rain, thunderstorms and heavy snow affecting Midwest travel overnight, Wednesday morning
- Janesville police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting female employees at Walmart