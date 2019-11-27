Madison schools report stranger tossing candy to kids on playground

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Metropolitan School District is addressing parents after a report of a stranger tossing candy at kids on a playground.

In an e-mail to parents of students at Orchard Ridge and Toki Middle Schools, the school's principals say a stranger approached the Orchard Ridge playground just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. A nearby staff member reported seeing the stranger throw candy toward students in an attempt to entice them.

The stranger ran off after the staff member approached.

The district immediately called Madison Police, who are investigating the incident and provided extra patrol officers near the school during dismissal time.

The district says it's an opportunity for parents to remind their kids of safety precautions when it comes to dealing with strangers.

