Madison school district to review policies following BB gun incident 'like any incident,' supt. says

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent said the district will review its current policies following an incident at Jefferson Middle School where one student shot another with a BB gun.

As for the student's record and how that reflects on the policies, Superintendent Jane Belmore wouldn't say. However, she said, as with any incident, the district would examine its policies.

“We are always looking at our practices to make them better for all students at all times,” Belmore said. “So this incident, like any incident, we will look to make sure we are doing the best job we can with our students.”

A staff member told News 3 Now on Thursday they are frustrated with the current policies the district has, and they would like the see the district review those.

Belmore said the district’s focus is on the students, and she wants to create a good environment where they can learn, and discipline is included in that.



