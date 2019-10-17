News

Madison School District notifies parents about possible referenda questions for next year's ballot

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 07:03 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 07:03 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison School District is notifying parents about two referenda questions that could be on the ballot in 2020. 

One is a facilities referendum that would put $70 million toward renovations at each of the four high schools and a possible new elementary school in the Rimrock area to help underserved students.

The other is an operating referendum for a variety of student programming as well as to attract and retain high-quality teachers. 

The district is accepting feedback over the next two months.

