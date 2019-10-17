Madison School District notifies parents about possible referenda questions for next year's ballot

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison School District is notifying parents about two referenda questions that could be on the ballot in 2020.

One is a facilities referendum that would put $70 million toward renovations at each of the four high schools and a possible new elementary school in the Rimrock area to help underserved students.

The other is an operating referendum for a variety of student programming as well as to attract and retain high-quality teachers.

The district is accepting feedback over the next two months.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.