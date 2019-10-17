Madison School District notifies parents about possible referenda questions for next year's ballot
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison School District is notifying parents about two referenda questions that could be on the ballot in 2020.
One is a facilities referendum that would put $70 million toward renovations at each of the four high schools and a possible new elementary school in the Rimrock area to help underserved students.
The other is an operating referendum for a variety of student programming as well as to attract and retain high-quality teachers.
The district is accepting feedback over the next two months.
