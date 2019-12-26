Madison school district announces finalists for superintendent position

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Metropolitan Board of Education announced Thursday that there are three final candidates who will move on to the next step of the interview process for the district's superintendent position.

"During this process, the board was very fortunate to have an incredibly diverse and impressive pool of candidates participate, making this a very difficult decision," said Gloria Reyes, Board of Education president. "With a focus on how candidates aligned with the leadership profile, the board was able to select three phenomenal finalists, all with deep roots in education and instruction, and today we are excited to introduce them to our community."

The news release said the three finalists are Dr. Matthew Gutierrez, Dr. Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard and Dr. George Eric Thomas.

Gutierrez is superintendent of Seguin Independent School District in Seguin, Texas. He earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.

Wyngaard is assistant professor of educational leadership at the College of St. Rose in Albany, New York. She earned a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Kent State University in Ohio.

Thomas is deputy superintendent and chief turnaround officer for the Georgia State Board of Education in Atlanta. He earned his doctorate in educational leadership from Concordia University in Chicago.

Each candidate will come to Madison and take part in a Day in the District event that consists of meeting staff members, touring the schools and being involved with public sessions.

The public sessions will give community members the chance to get to know the candidates, ask them questions and give feedback to help the board with its final decision.

The Day in the District events will be held Jan. 14, 15 and 16, 2020.

